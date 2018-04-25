STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Don't have a green thumb? Try these tips for a lush lawn

If you want a lush lawn but you don't have a green thumb, here are some tips that may help. (KTRK)

Now that spring is here, you can help your home's curb appeal by focusing on your lawn.

Better Homes and Gardens has these tips for a lush lawn.

First, reseed and fertilize. This can help if you have any bare or thinning spots.

Experts say you'll want to scrape any bare patches with a rake before seeding, and keep the area moist until it begins to sprout.

Also remember that slopes or shaded spots can hinder lawn growth.

To fix this, consider planting fescues in shady zones, and look into hydro-seeding in sloped regions.

If you have extensive dead areas, consider sod to patch them. That's also low maintenance and low cost.

If you want to weatherproof your lawn, consider xeriscaping with stones, rocks and cacti or other plants that require little water. This is also a low-cost lawn option.
