CELEBRITY ARREST

'Smallville' actress Allison Mack, called slave 'master,' granted bail

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the court appearance by actress Allison Mack. (Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
An actress best known for playing a young Superman's friend was granted bail Tuesday while fighting charges that she helped recruit female sex slaves into a cult-like group.

A federal judge in Brooklyn agreed to release Allison Mack on $5 million bond and placed her under home detention in California. She'll be living with her parents at their home in Los Alamitos as she awaits trial.

The "Smallville" actress was charged with sex trafficking last Friday after federal prosecutors said she worked as a slave "master."

She pleaded not guilty.

Mack, 35, appeared in tan jail smocks for a brief court appearance. She only spoke to answer "yes" when the judge asked her if she understood the bail conditions.

Among those conditions: No contact with current or former members of the secretive group known as NXIVM. She'll also be subject to electronic monitoring and restrictions on computer and cellphone use.

Mack starred in The CW network's "Smallville," a show about the early life of Superman that ended in 2011.

Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his group. He allegedly sold himself as a self-improvement guru to the stars.

Raniere also denies wrongdoing.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cultarrestcelebritycelebrity arrestu.s. & worldentertainmentNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CELEBRITY ARREST
Actor Vince Vaughn arrested on suspicion of DUI
Vince Vaughn arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
911 call: Guard felt 'threatened' before T.I.'s arrest
T.J. Miller charged with making false bomb report on train
More celebrity arrest
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News