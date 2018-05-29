ABC13 Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke Awareness Month
ABC13 and The Mischer Neuroscience Institute at Memorial Hermann have teamed up for Stroke Awareness Month! Strokes are the 5th leading cause of death in the United States, therefore it is extremely important to recognize the signs, symptoms and to understand what a stroke is. Our goal is to educate you and your loved ones on how spot a stroke, so that the proper medical assistance can be given as soon as possible, should a stroke strike!
SPOT A STROKE
STROKE INFORMATION
Types of Stroke:
Ischemic Stroke
An ischemic stroke occurs when an artery is blocked by a blood clot. This type of stroke may result from clogged arteries, called atherosclerosis. When fat, cholesterol and other substances collect on the artery walls, they form a sticky substance called plaque, which over time builds up and makes it hard for blood to flow properly to the brain.
Hemorrhagic Stroke
A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a blood vessel in part of the brain becomes weak and bursts open (a brain aneurysm), causing blood to leak into the brain.
Stroke Symptoms:
-Blurred vision, brief blindness, or double vision
-Severe headache (typically seen with hemorrhagic stroke)
-Difficulty speaking
-Confusion or loss of memory
-Difficulty writing or reading
-Temporary memory problems
-Muscle weakness on one side of your body
-Vertigo (like the room is spinning) and dizziness
-Trouble speaking or understanding others who are speaking
-Strange sensations, such as burning or tingling
-Trouble with coordination, clumsiness
-Loss of consciousness
-New or changed headache
(Symptoms of a stroke vary depending on the type of stroke and what part of the brain is damaged.)
If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of a stroke, call 9-1-1 immediately. For more info on stroke treatment and prevention CLICK HERE
The Mischer Neuroscience Institute is a collaboration between Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and The McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. The Houston neuroscience center brings together a team of world-class clinicians, researchers and educators whose insights and research findings are transforming the field of neuroscience. LEARN MORE