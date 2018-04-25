HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you have an EZ TAG and use TxDOT toll roads, like the Grand Parkway, you may have been charged in error.
Customers who have Harris County Toll Road Authority EZ TAG accounts may have received bills for toll transactions which should have simply posted to their EZ TAG accounts.
It happened between January and April of this year.
A similar issue occurred last year.
If you were sent a TxTag invoice in error, TxDOT is aware and has simply advised those EZ TAG customers to disregard the bill.
This is different than a big announcement we shared from TxDOT last week.
The agency is planning to waive $1.3 billion in late fees associated with unpaid tolls.