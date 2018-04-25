HOUSTON ISD

'I wasn't moving' Parent dragged at HISD meeting says it was too important to leave

A parent was dragged out of a tense HISD board of trustees meeting that lasted late Tuesday night. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police cars are still outside Houston ISD headquarters after chaos erupted at the trustee meeting where one parent was dragged out Tuesday night.

The board of trustees planned to vote on a proposal that is expected to have a major impact on the future of the school district. The plan, if approved, would hand over control of 10 schools to a charter partner, Energized for STEM Academy.

The 10 schools are: Blackshear Elementary School, Dogan Elementary School, Highland Heights Elementary School, Mading Elementary School, Wesley Elementary School, Henry Middle School, Woodson PK-8, Kashmere High School, Wheatley High School, and Worthing High School.

However, angry and frustrated parents yelled at trustees about the underperforming schools, causing the board to shut down the meeting.

Parent Jenny Espeseth refused to leave the meeting. She was dragged out by officers.

"I wasn't moving. I didn't want to leave because it's such an important vote. The HISD police officers started pushing me. I stood my ground. They grabbed my arms and started pulling me," Espeseth told ABC13.

HISD released a statement, revealing at least one school district police officer was roughed up during a scuffle with someone attending the meeting:

"Per board policy BED LOCAL, audience members shall not be disruptive or abusive during the board meeting. While the district appreciates and shares the passion the community has for the students and schools and welcomes public input, audience members are expected to be respectful and observe decorum so that their views may be heard and appreciated.

During Tuesday night's workshop, after continuous disruption and multiple outbursts from members of the audience, and after several verbal requests from the Board President to adhere to the rules, attendees were instructed to clear the room and called for a recess. Many refused to leave and a scuffle ensued. An HISD police officer sustained minor injuries."

"I've been coming to all of the meetings that I can. When I found out about the consequences for these schools, I wanted to show up as much as I possibly could because it's wrong," Espeseth added.

The board adjourned the meeting after 11 p.m. There was no vote. Without an agreement, schools could close or the state could take them over.

It's been reported that the board will likely not meet again until Saturday, at the earliest.

The vote must happen by the end of the month.

