EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3388493" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police drag a woman out of HISD meeting to discuss future of ten schools

Police cars are still outside Houston ISD headquarters after chaos erupted at the trustee meeting where one parent was dragged out Tuesday night.The board of trustees planned to vote on a proposal that is expected to have a major impact on the future of the school district. The plan, if approved, would hand over control of 10 schools to a charter partner, Energized for STEM Academy.The 10 schools are: Blackshear Elementary School, Dogan Elementary School, Highland Heights Elementary School, Mading Elementary School, Wesley Elementary School, Henry Middle School, Woodson PK-8, Kashmere High School, Wheatley High School, and Worthing High School.However, angry and frustrated parents yelled at trustees about the underperforming schools, causing the board to shut down the meeting.Parent Jenny Espeseth refused to leave the meeting. She was dragged out by officers."I wasn't moving. I didn't want to leave because it's such an important vote. The HISD police officers started pushing me. I stood my ground. They grabbed my arms and started pulling me," Espeseth told ABC13.HISD released a statement, revealing at least one school district police officer was roughed up during a scuffle with someone attending the meeting:"I've been coming to all of the meetings that I can. When I found out about the consequences for these schools, I wanted to show up as much as I possibly could because it's wrong," Espeseth added.The board adjourned the meeting after 11 p.m. There was no vote. Without an agreement, schools could close or the state could take them over.It's been reported that the board will likely not meet again until Saturday, at the earliest.The vote must happen by the end of the month.