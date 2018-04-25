STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

5 ways to use your Crock-Pot other than for cooking

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are some other uses for a Crockpot that you may not have thought of.

By
If your Crock-Pot is collecting dust in the cabinets, here are five ways you can put it to use that don't just involve cooking.

First, make playdough! You probably have most of these products in your pantry as well.

The recipe calls for two cups flour, a half cup of salt, and four tablespoons of cream of tartar. Next, take your wet ingredients - two cups of water, two tablespoons of oil and one to two teaspoons of food coloring - and combine those in a separate bowl.

Stir your wet and dry ingredients in the Crock-Pot, put a towel over the top and add your lid.

Set on high for 45-60 minutes, stirring occasionally.

You'll know when your dough is done when it no longer sticks to the side. You can test this by forming a ball and putting it into your freezer for about two to three minutes.
If your playdough doesn't stick to your hands, then it's ready. Store away and let cool.

Another way to put your Crock-Pot to use is by making your own humidifier.

All you have to do is fill your Crock-Pot up about 3/4 of the way full.

Set it on high for about an hour. Remove the lid and allow the moisture to escape into the room.

You can also use your Crock-Pot to make all natural soap.

You'll need:

3/4 cup water
1/4 cup lye
2/3 cup olive oil and coconut oil
2/3 cup liquid oil (this can be grapeseed, almond or sunflower)

If you want to make your house smell good using a Crock-Pot, throw in cinnamon sticks, apple peels, orange slices, and cloves and cook on low for eight hours.

If you're doing some painting, avoid using paint strips and just remove paint from your hardware using your Crock-Pot.

Simply add your door knobs, dish soap and water to your slow cooker and set on high for two to four hours, and wipe clean.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstretch your dollarcooking
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Buy clothes for just $1 at this resale shop Wednesday
Houston family launches site to save you big when bulk shopping
Picture perfect: When to use your phone versus a camera for photos
Top-rated robot vacuums under $300
Take advantage of these FREE things for dad
More stretch your dollar
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News