Saint Arnold Brewery holding first job fair for its new beer garden and restaurant

Saint Arnold hosting first job fair (The Office of James Burnett)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Are you looking for a new job? If so, get your resumes ready.

Saint Arnold Brewery is holding its first job fair this afternoon.

The brewery is hiring servers, runners, bussers, bartenders, hosts and kitchen staff for its new beer garden and restaurant.

The job fair is from 4 to 6 p.m. today.

Saint Arnold says applicants will be interviewed the same day.

The brewery is currently working to expand, which is expected to open later this year. It will include a restaurant and an outdoor area with tables.

Construction is moving along on Saint Arnold's expansive new beer garden.

