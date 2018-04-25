Man arrested after 2 Dallas officers and Home Depot employee shot

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Dallas police officers were critically wounded in a shooting that also injured a home improvement store employee, authorities said. (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas --
Two Dallas police officers were critically wounded in a shooting that also injured a home improvement store employee, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday as officers were escorting a man from the Home Depot in northern Dallas. The two officers and the store loss-prevention officer underwent surgery for their injuries, Police Chief U. Renee Hall said late Tuesday night. She did not provide details of their conditions but asked for continued prayers for their recovery.

Police arrested Armando Luis Juarez, 29, on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and felony theft. He was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a lengthy car chase involving officers of various law enforcement agencies.

"We got our man," Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said at the late-night news conference.

The two police officers were called to the store to help an off-duty officer with removing the man from the store.

In a tweet about the shooting Tuesday evening, the Dallas Police Department said the officers were critically wounded, but Hall declined to go into detail about their conditions during two news conferences at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. She said surgery was completed on the police officers and store employee late Tuesday at the hospital.

Rawlings said he continues "to be upset at the lack of respect for our police in this city and in our country."

In 2016, four Dallas police officers and a transit officer were shot dead by a sniper in an ambush that came toward the end of a peaceful protest over the police killings of black men that had occurred in other cities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police shootingtexas newsu.s. & worldarrestpolice chaseDallas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 teens killed in possible racing crash in SW Houston
Emotion-filled HISD meeting adjourns without decision
Woman says serial predator exposed himself to her twice
"Fake" valet driver steals car in downtown Houston
Barbara Bush honored with student-led vigil at Texas A&M
Houston Astros weather Ohtani but lose to Angels, 8-7
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
Indictment in alcohol death of frat pledge from Humble
Show More
Walmart goes hi-tech to save you time and money
Man accused of trying to lure 7-year-old boy for sex act
Video released of violent home invasion in E. Harris Co.
Memorial Hermann seeks help identifying 71-year-old patient
2 arrested for street racing with 11-year-old boy in car
More News