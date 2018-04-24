POLITICS

Federal judge rules against Trump admin's decision to end DACA program

EMBED </>More Videos

What is DACA? (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON --
A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation.

U.S. District Judge John D. Bates in Washington says the Department of Homeland Security's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program "was unlawful and must be set aside."

Bates is giving DHS 90 days to "better explain its view" that DACA is unlawful. After that, he says, DHS "must accept and process new as well as renewal DACA applications."

DACA temporarily shielded from deportation so-called Dreamers - immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children. President Donald Trump announced last year that he would end the program.

Bates' ruling Tuesday night comes in a pair of cases whose lead plaintiffs are the NAACP and Princeton University.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdacaimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Barbara Bush's gravesite opens to public Monday in College Station
George HW Bush's week, from grief to illness
More Politics
Top Stories
Emotion-filled HISD meeting adjourns without decision
Woman says serial predator exposed himself to her twice
"Fake" valet driver steals car in downtown Houston
Barbara Bush honored with student-led vigil at Texas A&M
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
Suspect in shooting of 2 Dallas officers in custody
Indictment in alcohol death of frat pledge from Humble
Man accused of trying to lure 7-year-old boy for sex act
Show More
Video released of violent home invasion in E. Harris Co.
Memorial Hermann seeks help identifying 71-year-old patient
2 arrested for street racing with 11-year-old boy in car
Woman on bike fatally struck by dump truck in Museum District
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on freeway
More News