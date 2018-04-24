UNITED AIRLINES

United jet returns to Bush Intercontinental after bird strike

EMBED </>More Videos

A United Airlines jet had to return to Bush airport after a bird-strike (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A United flight had to return to Bush Intercontinental Airport shortly after taking off Tuesday evening due to a reported bird strike.

Airport spokesman Bill Begley said there was an "Alert II" involving the United jet.

There were no injuries reported, Begley added.

United Airlines confirmed Flight 1780 bound for Calgary returned to the airport and landed safely following a bird strike.

The airline said passengers are in the process of changing aircraft and the affected plane is being inspected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelbird strikeUnited Airlinesbush intercontinental airportHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNITED AIRLINES
United flight makes emergency landing at Dover AFB
Former officer fired over United dragging incident sues
Bumped United passenger walks away with $10,000 voucher
Airline policies for bringing your pet on a flight
More United Airlines
TRAVEL
Police use Taser to remove passenger from flight
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
New video shows harrowing moments on SW flight with blown engine
More Travel
Top Stories
Emotion-filled HISD meeting adjourns without decision
Woman says serial predator exposed himself to her twice
"Fake" valet driver steals car in downtown Houston
Barbara Bush honored with student-led vigil at Texas A&M
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
Suspect in shooting of 2 Dallas officers in custody
Indictment in alcohol death of frat pledge from Humble
Man accused of trying to lure 7-year-old boy for sex act
Show More
Video released of violent home invasion in E. Harris Co.
Memorial Hermann seeks help identifying 71-year-old patient
2 arrested for street racing with 11-year-old boy in car
Woman on bike fatally struck by dump truck in Museum District
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on freeway
More News