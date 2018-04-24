Here's the scoop: 5 new Houston ice cream & frozen yogurt spots

Ay Jalisco Paleteria Y Neveria
10064 Long Point Road, Spring Branch West
Photo: Teresa E./Yelp
Ay Jalisco Paleteria Y Neveria is a new spot that features Mexican desserts like fresh green juices and smoothies, ice cream and popsicles made with fresh fruit and apples topped with tamarind and candies.
It also offers snacks like Flamin' Hot Cheetos topped with nacho cheese and elote, Mexican-style grilled corn with mayo, butter and chili.
Ay Jalisco Paleteria Y Neveria's current Yelp rating of five stars out of four reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Eustolio M. noted, "Finally an authentic Mexican paleteria! Friendly staff and great taste. We had an elote, ice cream and mangonada."
And Yelper Athenapex C. wrote, "Yummy ... just noticed this cute shop next door to Tostada and it is autentico. Fresh fruit pops and ice cream. $3.50 for two scoops and a waffle cone."
Ay Jalisco Paleteria Y Neveria is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
Over the Moon
238 W. 19th St., Suite A-1, The Heights
Photo: Jesse L./Yelp
Over the Moon specializes in organic vegan ice cream, all made in-house. It comes courtesy of Gretchen Todd, who is also the founder of Juice Girl.
On the rotating menu, look for flavors like black sesame, basil cucumber with strawberries and rosewater. Even the toppings -- which include sprinkles and marshmallows -- are certified vegan.
Over the Moon currently holds 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Catheryn S. wrote, "Over the Moon takes the cream out of ice cream with their vegan shop! I was pleasantly surprised to find an all-vegan ice cream place -- not like your typical ice cream place where you only get one or two vegan options and it's likely just sorbet -- not worthy of your cheat day. "
And Rose P., who reviewed Over the Moon on January 27, wrote, "Seventeen flavors of ice cream are offered and are displayed through the glass. You can sample as many flavors as you want. Treat your taste buds out!"
Over the Moon is open noon-10 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday, and closed Monday and Tuesday.
Creamistry
791 Town and Country Blvd., Memorial
Photo: Creamistry/Yelp
California-based Creamistry is expanding rapidly around Houston, opening its latest location in Memorial. Another is on the way to Friendswood, the Houston Chronicle reports.
The ice cream spot specializes in customizable ice cream that is instantly frozen with liquid nitrogen. Customers can select their base (milk, sorbet and coconut milk), ice cream flavors (matcha green tea, chocolate, Fruity Pebbles and more), and toppings like candy, fruit and cookies. (Take a look at the full list of offerings here.)
With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, Creamistry has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Chilly Z., who reviewed Creamistry on April 19, wrote, "The kids and I love this place. We have been waiting to try it since we heard it was coming. Great staff. Great ice cream. Cool place that makes ice cream fresh!"
And Rex C. wrote, "Five-star review. My cousin suggested we try this place and when we walked in, they were closed, but the owner went out of his way and made ice cream for my son. That's how you win a client for life in my opinion."
Creamistry is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Yogurtland
2550 CityWest Blvd., Briarforest Area
Photo: Nikhil G./Yelp
Another California-based chain, Yogurtland has locations in more than 20 states. It specializes in soft-serve frozen yogurt made with "pure California milk without antibiotics or added hormones."
Look for signature flavors like pina colada, Oreo cookies and cream and strawberry lemonade sorbet.
Yogurtland's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Nikhil G. wrote, "Good ambience, convenient location and delicious yogurt."
Yelper Melissa H. wrote, "The place is clean. Yogurt is incredibly cheap at only 49 cents per ounce. There are a variety of yogurt flavors with many toppings to choose from."
Yogurtland is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Bubble Egg
9188 Bellaire Blvd., Suite B, Sharpstown
Photo: Thy T./Yelp
Over in Chinatown, Bubble Egg offers Hong Kong-style egg waffles topped with ice cream, as well as flavored teas and signature treats.
Look for offerings like the "Go Bananas," with banana, pecans and caramel sauce, or the "Bubble Oreo," with rainbow mochi and condensed milk. Customers can create their own bubble waffle concoction as well.
With a four-star rating out of 133 reviews on Yelp, Bubble Egg has been getting positive attention.
Elizabeth H. wrote, "Not a traditional bubble egg waffle but creative ice cream desserts here. Place is sort of small, so not the best place for a hangout, more likely a grab-and-go shop."
Yelper Chris H., who reviewed Bubble Egg on April 21, wrote, "Customer service was great and everyone was incredibly friendly. They offered lots of samples and explained everything perfectly. It's not something I'll crave all the time, but it was a fun experience and is a great place for a special treat."
Bubble Egg is open from noon-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
