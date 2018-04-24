EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2649467" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Friends are remembering an Atascocita High School student who was found dead after a frat initiation at Texas State University.

A 20-year-old college student has been indicted in the death of a Texas State University fraternity pledge who had four times the legal blood alcohol limit when he died last year.According to the Hays County District Attorney's office, Austin Rice faces up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine if he's convicted of the misdemeanor in the case.The indictment, which was issued on April 11, stated that Rice allegedly provided "alcohol as a gift to a person who (he) knew was under the age of 21." The victim, 20-year-old Matthew Ellis, died on Nov. 13, 2017.According to authorities, Ellis was found unresponsive at an off-campus apartment complex after attending an event hosted by the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity the evening before. An autopsy report stated Ellis' blood alcohol level was 0.38.District Attorney Wes Mau did not describe the relationship between Rice and Ellis citing the pending case.Shortly after Ellis' death, Texas State suspended Greek fraternity and sorority-related activities, including holding new-member events.Ellis graduated from Atascocita High School in 2016.