We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

Two Dallas police officers have been critically wounded in a shooting outside a hardware store.The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Home Depot in northern Dallas.The Dallas Police Department tweeted about the shooting, giving the conditions of the officers. But it did not immediately provide other details.The department tweeted that a civilian was also shot. That person's condition wasn't immediately known.Aerial video showed police using a helicopter and trained dogs to search for a suspect in a wooded area next to the store parking lot.