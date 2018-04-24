2 officers critically wounded after shooting at Dallas Home Depot

EMBED </>More Videos

2 officers in critical condition after shooting at Dallas Home Depot (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas --
Two Dallas police officers have been critically wounded in a shooting outside a hardware store.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Home Depot in northern Dallas.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted about the shooting, giving the conditions of the officers. But it did not immediately provide other details.

The department tweeted that a civilian was also shot. That person's condition wasn't immediately known.

Aerial video showed police using a helicopter and trained dogs to search for a suspect in a wooded area next to the store parking lot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer injuredofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldDallasTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
Indictment in alcohol death of frat pledge from Humble
Man accused of trying to lure 7-year-old boy for sex act
Video released of violent home invasion in E. Harris Co.
Memorial Hermann seeks help identifying 71-year-old patient
2 arrested for street racing with 11-year-old boy in car
Woman on bike fatally struck by dump truck in Museum District
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on freeway
Show More
Teen arrested after group robs Sweet Tomatoes in NW Houston
Harris Co. constable's chief dies after sudden illness
Homeowners upset with loud noises coming from nearby drilling rig
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
More News