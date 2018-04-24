ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'DWTS' pro Kym Johnson, 'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec welcome twins

'DWTS' pro Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec welcome twins

LOS ANGELES --
Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec have something to dance about.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" partners have welcomed twins into the world.

Johnson posted on Instagram that their "little angels" were born on Monday morning. The 41-year-old says she never thought her heart could feel so full.

The couple had previously announced they were expecting a boy and a girl. They did not reveal their names.

Herjavec is the father of three children from a previous marriage. The 55-year-old businessman appears on "Shark Tank."

Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsshark tanktwinsbirthCalifornia
