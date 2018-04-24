EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3387525" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies release surveillance video of violent home invasion in east Harris County

Investigators are searching for four suspects accused of terrorizing a family in east Harris County.Investigators say on Feb. 28 four suspects kicked in the door of a family's home near Fragrant Pine Lane."You can imagine these young children, what they had to see from unknown people coming into their house with masks and hoodies on barking orders at them, and stealing their property," said Lt. Jeff Stauber, of Harris County Sheriff's Office.The family told police that the men pistol-whipped them and stole jewelry and other items.Newly released surveillance video shows a mask falling off one of the suspects during the robbery. Authorities are hoping someone will help them identify the man.The video also shows one of the suspects carrying a gun with a high capacity magazine.Authorities are asking for anyone with information on the suspects to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.