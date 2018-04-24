HPD looking to more arrests after Sweet Tomatoes robbery near Willowbrook Mall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a 16-year-old is in custody after a group of suspects robbed the Sweet Tomatoes restaurant in northwest Houston over the weekend.

Police have not identified the suspect due to his age. Houston police indicated they are looking to arrest additional suspects involved in the robbery.

According to HPD, officers were called to reports of shots fired at the restaurant around 2:20 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is located near Willowbrook Mall.

According to customers, two armed men pointed guns at an employee and took money out of a register.

No injuries were reported.

