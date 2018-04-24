Two Houston men are facing charges of racing on a highway, and authorities say an 11-year-old boy was riding in one of the cars.Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Office say Damian Garza, 19, and Roberto Carbajal, 25, were racing in the 11400 block of the Katy Freeway at 12:45 p.m. Saturday. They reportedly reached speeds at or near 100 miles per hour.Garza and Carbajal were arrested for racing on a highway and booked into the Harris County jail. The 11-year-old child, who was related to Garza and was riding in Carbajal's Camaro, was released to another family member. Two other adult passengers were also released without charges.The constable's office reminds the public that street racing is illegal and could put innocent bystanders at risk. According to one recent study, more than half of the fatalities from street racing crashes do not involve those behind the wheel.