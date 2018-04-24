2 men arrested for street racing with 11-year-old boy in car

EMBED </>More Videos

Street racers allegedly busted with child in the car (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two Houston men are facing charges of racing on a highway, and authorities say an 11-year-old boy was riding in one of the cars.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Office say Damian Garza, 19, and Roberto Carbajal, 25, were racing in the 11400 block of the Katy Freeway at 12:45 p.m. Saturday. They reportedly reached speeds at or near 100 miles per hour.

Garza and Carbajal were arrested for racing on a highway and booked into the Harris County jail. The 11-year-old child, who was related to Garza and was riding in Carbajal's Camaro, was released to another family member. Two other adult passengers were also released without charges.

The constable's office reminds the public that street racing is illegal and could put innocent bystanders at risk. According to one recent study, more than half of the fatalities from street racing crashes do not involve those behind the wheel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
street racingchildrenHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father turns son in to police after he allegedly confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
Man accused of trying to lure 7-year-old boy for sex act
Woman on bike fatally struck by dump truck in Museum District
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on freeway
Teen arrested after group robs Sweet Tomatoes in NW Houston
Harris Co. constable's chief dies after sudden illness
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
Show More
Ice pops recalled over listeria fears
White Oak Music Hall reaches settlement with neighbors
Dad of Waffle House suspect could face charges
DATE CHANGE: P!nk concert moving due to Rockets playoff
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
More News