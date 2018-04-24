HEALTH & FITNESS

Ice pops recalled because they could be contaminated with listeria

About 3,000 cases of frozen treats are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria.

The Ziegenfelder Company is voluntarily recalling Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin Pops. The recall was prompted by the discovery of listeria during a routine inspection of the company's production facility.

No illnesses or incidents involving the product have been reported to date.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The ice pops were distributed to retail grocers and distributors in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, during a 15-day period from April 5 through April 19.

The frozen products were sold 12 to a package under the brand names Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin Pops. The Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-84200-9, and have lot codes D09418A through D10018B. The Sugar Free Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-75642-9, and have lot codes D09318A through D10018B.

Consumers who have purchased the affected ice pops are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-683-0379, Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.
