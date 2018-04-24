A chief in the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's office has died after becoming suddenly ill while on duty.According to the constable's department, Chief Goree Anderson was sent to Memorial Hermann Hospital on Monday afternoon due to an undisclosed illness.Anderson was under treatment at the hospital before he passed away Tuesday morning, the constable's office said.Anderson worked in law enforcement for nearly 40 years.As of Tuesday, the constable's office said funeral arrangements were still being finalized.The Precinct 7 Constable's Department serves parts of southwest and southeast Harris County, including UH, Texas Southern University, Third Ward Houston, Meyerland, Sunnyside, and South Park.