5 children found in car after police break up drug deal in Fresno

Eleven Pounds of methamphetamine is off the streets after officers arrested four people in a drug deal in Southeast Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
Eleven pounds of methamphetamine is off the streets and five children are in protective custody after officers arrested four people in a drug deal in Fresno.

Officers contacted Daniel Gonzales, Silvia Ochoa, Joseph Sanchez, and Ruben Hernandez in a Chevy Suburban Saturday night near Jensen and Second Street.

During the investigation, officers found a duffel bag with 11 pounds of meth inside with an estimated street value of $100,000.

Five children, ranging in age from six months to 14 years old, were also in the car and witnessed the drug deal. They were placed in the care of the Department of Social Services.
