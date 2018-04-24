FAMILY & PARENTING

Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Elderly man asks police for a ride (KTRK)

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. --
An elderly Pennsylvania man had no way of visiting his ill wife in the hospital, so he called police to help.

Montoursville Police Chief Jeff Gyurina says the 84-year-old man's same-aged wife had a medical emergency last Thursday and was taken from their home in an ambulance.

The frail man told Gyurina, who was at the scene, he had no family in the area to take him to the hospital, and he can't drive anymore.

Gyurina gave him the patrol car's cell number and told him to call whenever he was ready to go.

A few hours went by, and Deputy Chief Jason Bentley got the call. He picked up the man and escorted him into the hospital in Williamsport.

The chief says "it's a small town so you try to help out when you can."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfeel goodgood samaritanfamilymarriageu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in hospital
Nursing mother sues after being told to pump in men's room
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Gabi's Grounds: Girl with Down syndrome's GoFundMe going viral
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
Indictment in alcohol death of frat pledge from Humble
Man accused of trying to lure 7-year-old boy for sex act
Video released of violent home invasion in E. Harris Co.
Memorial Hermann seeks help identifying 71-year-old patient
2 arrested for street racing with 11-year-old boy in car
Woman on bike fatally struck by dump truck in Museum District
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on freeway
Show More
Teen arrested after group robs Sweet Tomatoes in NW Houston
Harris Co. constable's chief dies after sudden illness
Homeowners upset with loud noises coming from nearby drilling rig
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
More News