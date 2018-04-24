Clumsy burglar trips and falls while attempting to steal money from Dominos

A northwest Fresno domino's pizza is out fistfuls of cash after a robber walked in and tried to steal the cash drawer. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
A Fresno Domino's Pizza is out fistfuls of cash after a robber walked in and tried to steal the cash drawer.

After stealing the cash register, he tripped and fell and only had time to pick up two handfuls of cash.

The robbery happened around 8 p.m. Employees at first thought the man was picking up an order. They opened up the cash drawer, the man reached for it and there was a struggle.

Authorities say he could have gotten away with a lot of money, but ended up tripping, and only grabbing a few bills as he made his escape.

Employees were not hurt but say they recognized him as a known troublemaker in the neighborhood.
