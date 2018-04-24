Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found in Clear Lake Park.

According to family members, a 25-year-old college student went missing last night.

This morning, a deputy patrolling the park found an abandoned vehicle at about 4 a.m. Family members called to the scene filed a missing persons report.

About two hours later, the woman's body was found a short distance away in the park.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
There are no known suspects or motive at this time.
