Repairs and closures coming to El Dorado near Gulf Freeway

You can expect big delays next week off El Dorado near the Gulf Freeway. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can expect some big delays off El Dorado near the Gulf Freeway starting next week.

City of Houston Public Works crews are making repairs to deteriorated portions of El Dorado.

Drivers have long complained about crumbling concrete, and a bumpy ride to the freeway.

Repair work will begin on Monday on El Dorado, between El Camino Real and Torry Pines.

At least one lane will be closed at all times until the project is finished, sometime in July, weather permitting.

If you are looking for an alternate route to the freeway, use Bay Area Boulevard.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
