20-year-old charged in deadly drunk driving crash in Clear Lake due in court today

The 20-year-old accused of driving drunk and killing a mom and baby is due back in court Tuesday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A plea is expected Tuesday from the 20-year-old accused of driving drunk and killing a mother and her baby in Clear Lake.

Veronica Rivas is due in court to be arraigned on two counts of intoxication manslaughter after police say she crashed into a vehicle off the Gulf Freeway on Feb. 28.

The crash killed 36-year-old Shayla Joseph and her 3-month-old son Braylan Joseph.

Veronica Rivas is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in the crash that killed Shayla and Braylan Joseph.



Prosecutors say Rivas' blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit the morning of the wreck.

According to court documents, Rivas and the 17-year-old passenger who was with her at the time were served alcohol at Crescent City Connection Sports and Oyster Bar before getting into the car.

Three more people have been charged for their alleged roles in the crash.

Devin Jackson, 24, is the son of the bar's owner. Jackson is charged with knowingly purchasing and providing alcohol to a minor.


John C. Medina, 23, was also charged with purchasing and providing alcohol to a minor.

That's a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail along with a $4,000 fine.

Medina was charged with aggravated perjury for lying to a grand jury, as well. That charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Amy L. Allen, 40, a bartender, is charged with acting with criminal negligence by allowing Rivas and her 17-year-old passenger to drink alcohol at Crescent City.



Allen is also accused of not checking their IDs.

That charge comes with a penalty of up to one year in jail.

The D.A.'s office announces charges against a bartender and others, related to a fatal accident that claimed the lives of a woman and her baby



This case marks the first prosecution for a new District Attorney's Office task force.

The group begins its work at crash scenes and then traces events backward to find the source of the alcohol.

