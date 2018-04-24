HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Barbara Bush's lasting legacy is her pursuit of literacy among Americans.
The former first lady has approached the promotion of her goal in many ways, whether it's with a simple visit to grade-school kids or a book drive.
In what appeared to be one of her last efforts to push literacy before her passing, Barbara had a little fun co-starring in a public service announcement with her son Neil Bush.
The PSA video was shown during the 24th annual "A Celebration of Reading" event that took place on April 19, a couple of days after her death.
In the video, both Barbara and Neil don the suits of the Literacy Foundation's Curiosity Cruiser mobile mascots, Owlbotron and Northtale.
The video also featured the mascots of the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, and Houston Rockets, as well as Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni.
"From championing the nation's first Literacy Act in 1991 to wearing shoulder pads and eye black in a PSA with JJ Watt at age 89, my mother did all she could to advance her literacy cause and help more people have a brighter future and better life," said Neil Bush, co-chairman of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. "Known as the First Lady of Literacy, she worked tirelessly to raise awareness for literacy, and her wit and humor will forever be unmatched."
