George HW Bush's week winds from grief to latest hospital stay

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The past week has weighed an emotional and physical toll on President George H.W. Bush.

On April 15, the Bush family made known that George's wife, Barbara Bush, was in failing health and had decided not seek hospital care for heart and respiratory failure.
Two days later, on April 17, the former first lady of the United States passed away at the Houston home she shared with George. The couple, who had been married for 73 years, held hands for the last time.

A family spokesperson told Eyewitness News that George was broken-hearted, but was determined to be stoic and strong.

On April 20, President Bush surprised a lot of people and showed up at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for the public viewing in Barbara's honor. He not only took a private moment to grieve, but met with people in line, thanking them for all of the support.

The following day, on April 21, the 41st Commander-in-Chief was surrounded by his family as they all laid Barbara to rest. The president wept during the service and became particular emotional when son Jeb described his parents' love for each other.



On Sunday, April 22, President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital for an infection that spread to his blood.

Late Monday night, a spokesman for the president said Bush is the most "goal-oriented" person he knows, with his mission to be well enough to return to his second home in Maine this summer.
