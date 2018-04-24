Astros' Orbit is surprise guest at couple's wedding

The bride is usually the star of any wedding, but one newlywed may have been upstaged at her very own nuptials thanks to Orbit!The wedding photos, shared by Scott Newton with Cypress Photo Camper, show the moment Houston Astros' mascot Orbit crashed a couple's wedding.According to the bride, Marissa Tucker, Orbit's arrival was a surprise from one of the groomsmen."One day I was on Facebook and saw that Orbit had crashed a wedding. I jokingly texted him (the groomsman) asking if he could have Orbit come to our wedding as his wedding present to Ryan and I! I never actually thought anything would come of it," Tucker wrote to Eyewitness News.But little did Tucker know, the groomsman, along with her now husband Ryan Tucker, set the plan in motion."I never thought he would follow through with it," Tucker said. "So I definitely jumped up and down with excitement as soon as I saw my favorite alien walk in the door!"Ryan and Marissa say Orbit really got the party going and was dressed to the nines with his tux and a light up Astros jersey!"He's a goofy alien that likes to have fun!" Tucker expressed. "He showed me his huge World Series ring and actually picked me up and ran off with me while my husband chased after me! He then danced on the dance floor with amazing moves."