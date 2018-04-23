GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
President George H.W. Bush faces his latest medical episode, which was described by his spokesperson as an infection that spread to his blood.

In recent years, the 93-year-old Bush has been in and out of the hospital for various ailments.

Bush was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease that has forced him to use a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.

Over Christmas in 2012, he was admitted into a Houston intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.

For about a week in December 2014, he spent time in the hospital for shortness of breath.

The former president was admitted to Methodist Hospital Tuesday with shortness of breath



While in Maine in 2015, Bush had to have surgery after breaking a bone in his neck from a fall. A doctor estimated a three-to-four-month recovery time for the injury.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush breaks neck during fall

George H.W. Bush was admitted into a Maine hospital out of an abundance of caution, according to his spokesperson. He's expected to be OK



In January 2017, Bush was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia. Over the 16-day stay, the president spent some time in intensive care and had a breathing tube connected to a ventilator inserted into his airway. This time in the hospital was noted for his wife Barbara Bush also being treated for fatigue and a cough.

RELATED: George HW Bush remains in ICU, Barbara Bush feeling better after bronchitis treatment
Take a look back at George HW and Barbara Bush's health history.



It wasn't too long after that that Bush would head back to the hospital in April 2017, spending two weeks in the hospital for another bout with pneumonia and chronic bronchitis. Bush's doctors said chronic bronchitis is a condition more prevalent with age and can aggravate the symptoms of pneumonia.

RELATED: President George H.W. Bush hospitalized after mild case of pneumonia

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said President Bush will remain at the hospital under observation following a mild case of pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
