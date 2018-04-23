FOOD & DRINK

Sweet & savory: Melange Creperie tops Houston's best creperies and 3 more gems

By Hoodline
Looking to try the top creperies around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top creperies in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Melange Creperie



Photo: Angela C./Yelp

Newcomer Melange Creperie in the Heights tops the list as the highest rated creperie in Houston. Located at 711 Heights Blvd., the cafe boasts 4.5 stars out of 300 reviews on Yelp. Owned by "Buffalo" Sean Carroll and his wife, Tish Ochoa, Melange was inspired by the couple's honeymoon travels to Paris. The creperie started out with a cart in Montrose, moving last year into its first standalone brick-and-mortar space. Order your crepe "melange a deux" (with two ingredients) or "melange a trois" (with three). There are both sweet and savory options, including bananas with Nutella or Thai chicken with peanut sauce.

2. Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe



Photo: Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe/Yelp

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe, located at 2420 Rice Blvd. in the Rice Village shopping district, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the elegantly casual creperie four stars out of 832 reviews. Besides the University Place location, the chain has another highly rated outpost in the Memorial area, with a third opening in Highland Village this summer. Saying it's "on a mission to sweeten the world," the French-style cafe offers a wide selection of sweet and savory crepes, including the croque madame (scrambled eggs, Gruyere cheese, smoked ham and bechamel sauce), berry agave (apples caramelized in agave syrup, strawberries, blackberries and cinnamon) and the prosciutto with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil.

3. CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee



Photo: Proma B./Yelp

CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, a fusion European cafe and creperie in University Place, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 202 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2339 University Blvd. to see for yourself. In addition to an assortment of crepes, waffles and coffee, the cafe also serves gelato ice cream, panini, soups and salads. Standout crepes include the s'mores, the bananas Foster with vanilla gelato and the Mediterranean (oven-roasted tomatoes, feta, Kalamata olives, greens and harissa sauce).

4. Doux Cafe



Photo: Doux Cafe/Yelp

Last but not least, check out Doux Cafe in Memorial, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 192 reviews on Yelp. Located in a nondescript strip mall at 865 Dairy Ashford Road, it's what's inside that counts with Yelp reviewers raving about the cafe's relaxed ambiance and attentive service. On the crepe menu, try the turkey and pesto, Belgian chocolate or the dulce de leche with toasted coconut, caramel and white chocolate. Waffles, pastries and smoothies are also available.
