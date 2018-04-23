MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) --For a team that boasts three double-digit win streaks in a single season, the Rockets have the misfortune of being considered far from peak form.
If head coach Mike D'Antoni's assessment after Houston's game three loss in Minnesota indicated anything, the number one seed Rockets are playing far from that ranking.
When asked how long since the team has played their best, D'Antoni replied, "I'd say a couple of months."
To be fair, the Rockets spent the first 60 to 70 games of the regular season racing to the coveted top spot in the league. When things were sewn up, though, Houston saw play uncharacteristic of the games before then. Take, for example, the Rockets' 104-103 victory at home against the lowly Phoenix Suns on March 30. It was a victory made possible with a last second three by Gerald Green.
To add another example, game one of this series was just a three-point win, all placed on the shoulders of James Harden. In game two, Houston bounced back with a team win, only to answer with a team loss on Saturday night.
The Rockets faced some hard truths in that game versus the Timberwolves. Appearing too lackadaisical in spots throughout the game, Houston made superstars out of the young Minnesota team, getting out paced in transition and in the paint.
It also didn't help that that Houston could only shoot 36 percent from three despite both teams making 15 threes each. Minnesota was a sterling 55 percent.
Houston is looking to avoid a tied series at 2-2 come Monday night in Minneapolis. If there's any time to harness the energy and swagger of the regular season, it would have to be in the coming games.
