Former NFL player apologizes for tweeting controversial gun photo with daughter, prom date

Joe Torres has more on the controversy surrounding a photo Jay Feely tweeted out.

Eyewitness News
A former Giants and Jets kicker is now apologizing after posting a controversial picture on social media.

The original post went up Saturday, where you can see Jay Feely carrying a gun next to his daughter and her prom date.

On Sunday he said the picture was 'intended to be a joke.'


He added that his daughter and her boyfriend knew he was joking.
