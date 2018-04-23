EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3381993" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputy injured in shootout addresses media

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick took time out of his busy schedule today to show his support for Deputy Christopher Gaines and his Family at Hermann Hospital .



Deputy Gaines was shot in a gun battle with a suspected criminal 2 days ago.



For the first time, the Harris County Precinct 4 deputy who was injured during a shootout at an Atascocita home publicly spoke out about his injuries.Deputy Chris Gaines walked into the room using crutches and with his family by his side.He says he's managing the pain through medication, but still has a long road ahead. The young deputy has already been through eight hours of surgery, but there is still one pellet lodged under his skin."That's why I have the crutches," Gaines said.His smile and openness is surprising, considering all he has been through.On Tuesday, April 17, around 2:30 a.m., Gaines was one of four deputies to respond to a call for help at a home on Saratoga Woods Lane in the Eagle Springs subdivision."I remember all of it," Gaines said.Dispatch relayed to Gaines and the other deputies the caller was suicidal. From the moment they arrived, Gaines said he felt uneasy. The layout of the front yard didn't allow for many spots for cover, should something go wrong."It was a horrible setup. It's one of the worst kinds of buildings that a cop could approach." Gaines said.The deputies were talking about a game plan. That's when Gaines says a man with a shotgun came out, yelling and threatening the officers, then he fired. Gaines stood about 12 feet from the shooter. He was hit eight times by shotgun pellets.Gaines' wife was at home close by. He says she heard the shots."She texted me: are you okay? I think I had five or six text messages. Obviously, I didn't respond," Gaines said.Gaines was flown to Memorial Hermann. He didn't think he would make it. He says he thought about his wife and their 4-year-old daughter, Zoey. That kept him conscious."I thank God for that," Gaines said.He has one more surgery left and says doctors tell him he will recover in six to eight weeks. Gaines is ready to get back to work. He's been blown away by the support from people all over."Literally everyone saying I'm praying for you, is there anything I can do for you?" Gaines said.Authorities say the man who allegedly shot Gaines is Wesley Smith, 31. He's been charged with four counts of aggravated assault. He could serve up to 99 years in prison if he's convicted.