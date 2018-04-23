TRAVEL

VIDEO: Police use Taser on passenger, remove him from American Airlines flight

EMBED </>More Videos

An American Airlines flight to Chicago was delayed after an uncooperative passenger was removed from the plane. (WLS)

An American Airlines flight to Chicago was delayed after an uncooperative passenger was removed from the plane.

A witness shot dramatic video Sunday night on the flight from Miami.

American Airlines says the man and another passenger got into an argument and that's when the crew asked the man to deplane. When he refused officers were called in and had to use a Taser.

"Once law enforcement was on the aircraft, the passenger then became combative with the officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department. The same passenger was subsequently arrested by law enforcement," American Airlines said in a statement to ABC News.

Police said 28-year-old Jacob Garcia has been charged with battery, depriving an officer of means of protection, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and criminal mischief.

Jacob Garcia.



The flight to O'Hare was delayed about an hour.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelpassengerair travelamerican airlinesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
New video shows harrowing moments on SW flight with blown engine
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
More Travel
Top Stories
Deputy shot in leg talks about shootout
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Pack of feral hogs spotted running wild
Sister heard woman's murder over cell phone
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
Former NFL player apologizes for tweeting gun photo
Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed boy
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Crawfish making a break for it in restaurant parking lot
Win free bread for a year from Kingwood La Madeleine
Caught on video: School employee drags student by his feet
6-year-old riding bike killed by suspected drunk driver
More News