FAMILY & PARENTING

Mother-to-be sparks Twitter debate over the gift of 'no thank-you notes'

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother-to-be sparks Twitter debate over the gift of 'no thank-you notes'. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on April 20, 2018. (WPVI)

A single tweet from a California mother-to-be certainly sparked a debate, but it may have also sparked a baby shower movement.

Last weekend, 32-year-old writer Laura Turner took to social media with a story about her baby shower.

She said before she started opening her presents, her friend turned and asked, "Can we give you the gift of no thank you notes?"

Turner said everyone gasped and she practically died of excitement.

That tweet soon spread, with thousands praising the idea, saying so many new moms have enough on their plates without worrying about those obligatory thank you notes -- or the guilt that comes with not sending them.

Many more disagreed, arguing that we're losing the art of gratitude.

As for Turner, she says she won't fully give up the practice of writing notes, but admits, in this particular instance it was the best gift she got.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldbig talkersmotherhoodtwitterbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Gabi's Grounds: Girl with Down syndrome's GoFundMe going viral
Family welcomes 14th son: 'I can't imagine not doing this'
Soldier surprises teacher mom during school assembly
DIY: Put color into your fiesta with your own piñata
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Deputy shot in leg talks about shootout
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
VIDEO: Police use Taser to remove passenger from flight
Pack of feral hogs spotted running wild
Sister heard woman's murder over cell phone
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
Former NFL player apologizes for tweeting gun photo
Show More
Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed boy
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Crawfish making a break for it in restaurant parking lot
Win free bread for a year from Kingwood La Madeleine
Caught on video: School employee drags student by his feet
More News