Paying it forward for prom: Ways to donate a dress or tuxedo

Here are a few places where you can donate a prom dress or shoes. (KTRK)

Once prom is over, you can donate your dress to a good cause and help another young girl have a prom she'll never forget.

Here are four organizations that can help.

The Giving Gown Foundation typically holds a prom dress drive in March to collect new and like-new dresses. That's followed by a Boutique Day in April, where high school juniors and seniors pick a dress.

You can also donate to the HAY Center, or the Houston Alumni and Youth Center.

The center accepts items such as prom dresses, evening bags, and make-up kits. For the guys, the center accepts tuxedos, belts, dark suits, ties and more.

A couple of national non-profit organizations you can donate to are Operation Prom and Project Glam.

