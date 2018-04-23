Video shows Tennessee school employee dragging student off school bus by his feet

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigation into teacher who dragged student off school bus

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KTRK) --
Authorities in Tennessee are investigating an incident involving a school employee who was caught on video dragging a student off a school bus.

Shelby County school officials say elementary school employee Robert R. Church has been removed from the school during the investigation.

A video shows a 7-year-old boy being dragged by his feet from a school bus, allegedly by Church.

"Get your hands off me. Get your hands off me," the student is heard yelling on video.

The incident allegedly happened on April 12, but the child's parents claim they didn't find out about it until more than 24 hours later when another parent showed them the video, according to WZVN.

"They said he had bruises and a concussion. Because of the way he was dragged, he hit his head," the child's mother Kimberly Hardin said. "I feel bad. I didn't believe my child."

It's not clear what initiated the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationschoolschool buscaught on videou.s. & worldTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Deputy shot in leg talks about shootout
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
VIDEO: Police use Taser to remove passenger from flight
Pack of feral hogs spotted running wild
Sister heard woman's murder over cell phone
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
Former NFL player apologizes for tweeting gun photo
Show More
Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed boy
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Crawfish making a break for it in restaurant parking lot
Win free bread for a year from Kingwood La Madeleine
6-year-old riding bike killed by suspected drunk driver
More News