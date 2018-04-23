Dress to impress for prom without blowing your budget

It's officially prom season, and if your teen hasn't found their picture perfect tux or gown, I have you covered.Nationally recognized pageant coach Jay Jay Smith has been running Think Twice Fashions in Bellaire for five years and knows first-hand how to look fashionable on a budget."You're not having to spend too much money and break the budget. Generally, you're going to wear it one time, and hopefully you'll bring it back and pass it on to another girl who will wear it," said Smith.At Think Twice Fashions, you can find used and sometimes brand new prom, evening gown and after-five dresses starting at as low as $25.Don't forget about department stores, though. Sometimes you can catch big sales.As for the gentlemen, renting a tux is one way to go.Men's Warehouse offers your complete look including shoes for just $99. But there's another way to maximize your dollar even after the dance is over."We can turn this prom look into a graduation look or college or job interview. Those package prices begin at $199. That includes a full suit, tie and even a belt," said Ashleigh Ali with the Men's Wearhouse.