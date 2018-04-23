Former Texans player Wade Smith is hosting his 2nd Annual "Bedtime Stories: A Night Under the Sea" this Friday at Cle Houston.The Wade Smith Foundation's annual fundraising cocktail soiree is a chance to raise funds for his passion: literacy."We have a bunch of guys walking the runway -- from Adrian Peterson, Emmanuel Sanders, Owen Daniels, Vonta Leach, Christian Covington, DJ Reader," said Smith. "We are looking forward to raising money for our two major programs."The Wade Smith Foundation parallels the vision of the Barbara Bush Foundation, and the passing of the former first lady touched him dearly."Her foundation has given out close to $50 million and my charity, The Wade Smith Foundation, has been a recipient," he added.