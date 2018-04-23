Woman shot, killed after refusing to let man use cell phone
A man is accused of fatally shooting a woman over a cell phone.
2 teens caught after escaping juvenile prison in Giddings
Two teen inmates have been caught after escaping from a juvenile prison in Giddings, Texas, about 100 miles northwest of Houston.
Man shot on Facebook Live breathing completely on his own and following commands, family says
The man who was shot during a Facebook Live stream on Easter Sunday is completely breathing on his own, according to his mother.
Names of victims in deadly Waffle House shooting released
A gunman wearing nothing but a green jacket and brandishing an assault rifle stormed a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville and shot four people to death before dawn Sunday.
Houston Astros win 6th straight, outscore White Sox 27-2 in sweep
The Houston Astros are rolling going into a high-profile AL West matchup at the Los Angeles Angels.