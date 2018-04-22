SUNDAY EDITION: All the news you need in 60 seconds

Armed men on the run after robbing Sweet Tomatoes near Willowbrook Mall
Multiple suspects are on the run after a robbery at the Sweet Tomatoes in northwest Houston.
Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed 3-year-old child
Names of victims in deadly Waffle House shooting released
A gunman wearing nothing but a green jacket and brandishing an assault rifle stormed a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville and shot four people to death before dawn Sunday.
Houston Astros win 6th straight, outscore White Sox 27-2 in sweep
The Houston Astros are rolling going into a high-profile AL West matchup at the Los Angeles Angels.