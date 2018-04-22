SUNDAY EDITION: All the news you need in 60 seconds

SOCIETY

Here is the news you need to know for Sunday, April 22.

Here are the top stories you need to know for Sunday, April 22:

Armed men on the run after robbing Sweet Tomatoes near Willowbrook Mall

Multiple suspects are on the run after a robbery at the Sweet Tomatoes in northwest Houston.
Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed 3-year-old child
Names of victims in deadly Waffle House shooting released
A gunman wearing nothing but a green jacket and brandishing an assault rifle stormed a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville and shot four people to death before dawn Sunday.
Houston Astros win 6th straight, outscore White Sox 27-2 in sweep
The Houston Astros are rolling going into a high-profile AL West matchup at the Los Angeles Angels.
Astros beat White Sox for 6th straight win.

