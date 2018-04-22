The Spring Nationals are back in town over at the Baytown Royal Purple Raceway this weekend.ABC13's David Nuño caught up with Richie Crampton, who is currently ranked number six in the NHRA Championship standings. He hopes a good showing this weekend will elevate his ranking."I am coming off a win a couple of weekends ago in Florida," said Crampton. "I won the Gator Nationals there, which was huge. I'm looking forward to getting out there on the race track here in Baytown and try to win some more."