SAINT AUGUSTINE, Florida (KTRK) --Police are looking for a group of men who violently attacked employees at a KFC restaurant in Florida.
Cell phone video was posted on Facebook showing a group of people throwing fists in the parking lot before Tuesday.
At one point, the restaurant manager was slapped while trying to break things up.
A witness told Eyewitness News that the suspects are the same men who tried to attack her and her pregnant friend a couple weeks ago.
Authorities are working to figure out what started the fight.