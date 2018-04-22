Woman shot, killed after refusing to let man use cell phone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a man was arrested after shooting and killing a woman over a cell phone.

Donrdrick Flagg, 28, was arrested and charged with capital murder after authorities say he shot and killed Tiffany McKnight Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Reed Road around 12 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.



The Houston Police Department says 29-year-old McKnight was returning from the grocery store when Flagg approached her, and asked to use her cell phone.

McKnight refused, a struggle broke out, and Flagg shot her multiple times, including one time in the back.

McKnight was pronounced dead at the scene.
