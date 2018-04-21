A 2-year-old boy has died after the toddler was thrown from a car during a crash in northwest Houston, police said.Witnesses described seeing a speeding driver and hearing "terrible noises," before they realized a child was in the vehicle."All of a sudden I heard a big crash and I ran over to the street and saw this car had run in behind the lady's in the black car. The other lady hit another car. Immediately we tried to help the people who was in the car," witness Paul Johnson said.Officers say four adults, including the mother of the child, were taken to the hospital. Their condition is still unknown.According to police, the child was not in a car seat.The crash is still under investigation.