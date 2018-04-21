PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --A substitute teacher in Pennsylvania was fired after a student reportedly found nude pictures of her on a school computer.
Officials at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh have not named the teacher.
WPXI-TV says the woman logged onto a personal account on a computer reserved for student use, but she forgot to log off.
A 10th-grade student allegedly tried to log onto the computer later, and saw several nude pictures of the teacher.
The school sent a letter home with students about the incident.
One student's father says he did not hear from the school about the incident until his child showed him the letter. He feels as though the school has dropped the ball.
"I feel like the school itself dropped the ball. The principal was hired to do a job. She should know her job well. The superintendent believes in his principals," the man said.
The school's letter said parents and guardians of the students directly involved in the issue were contacted.