Spring Fire Department cuts man's trees after he falls from ladder

Engine 72's Hamilton Ledkins, Chris Torres, and Nick Evans made a medical call today after a local man fell from a ladder while trimming trees. After the man went to the ER, Engine 72's crew finished his tree trimming so he had one less thing to worry about. #SpringFireProud pic.twitter.com/PfaOy99tfA — Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) April 18, 2018

The Spring Fire Department lent a helping hand while they responded to a medical call Thursday afternoon.The fire department said Engine 72's Hamilton Ledkins, Chris Torres, and Nick Evans responded to a call after a man fell from a ladder while trimming trees.After the man went to the ER, the crew finished his tree trimming, making the task one less thing he had to worry about.