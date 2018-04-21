A La Porte man and his companion are jailed on drug charges.James Aggers, 34, and his companion, 36-year-old Candice Davidson, are being held on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.On Thursday night, La Porte police say they arrested the two suspects during ongoing surveillance of an area with a history of burglaries.When the vehicle Aggers and Davidson were in was stopped, patrol officers found 7.3 grams of methamphetamine in tiny bags, as well as another 0.9 grams of loose meth.