Bus driver caught on camera watching videos while driving

A bus driver in New York was recorded by a passenger paying attention to a cell phone when his eyes should have been glued to the road.Barry Fisk shot cell phone video of the driver watching television programs on his phone while driving to Woodbury Commons in Orange County.The passenger said the bus left Manhattan around 8:30 a.m. Monday and that the driver started watching the videos immediately after departure."Get Your Guide" is the company that booked the tour. A company spokesman responded to Eyewitness News saying that the driver has been fired and the passenger was offered an apology and a refund.The company released the following statement: