FOOD & DRINK

Winning concept: Heights board game cafe opens with 500-plus titles, beer & bites

Photo: Rob S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Make every night game night at Tea + Victory, a new board game cafe at 2030 East T C Jester Blvd. in The Heights.

"We love the community that is created when people get together, play together and eat and drink delightful things," the new arrival says on its website.

Featuring 500-plus games, vintage jazz and plenty of open seating, the cafe has something for everyone. There's the German-style strategy game Tigris and Euphrates, deck-building game Dominion and childhood favorites like Clue and Battleship. It's $5 per person for all-day play.

If all that gaming makes you hungry, Tea + Victory offers a selection of snacks, finger foods, sandwiches, soups and salads. Try the lemon-pepper buttered popcorn, fried mozzarella curds or tea sandwiches (radish, cucumber or egg salad). You'll also find local craft brews, wine, loose-leaf teas and locally roasted coffee.

The new cafe has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Hayley H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 16, said, "This place is really great. Whether you're into in-depth and large-scale board games, Cards Against Humanity, or simple Connect 4 -- this place has got it all. Clean, hip design, plenty of space and plenty of games."

Yelper Steve B. added, "As an avid board gamer and beer nerd this place hits all the right spots. I will definitely be back often as this is a beautiful, friendly gaming environment with amazing food and drinks."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tea + Victory is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Burgers, barbecue and bites: Get to know 6 of Houston's newest food trucks
Krispy Kreme's new Lemon Glaze Doughnut to debut for 1 week only
Sing out, Houston: Here are the newest karaoke spots in town
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Secret Service agents honored to stand watch for Barbara Bush
Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
Details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
How to view Barbara Bush's motorcade in College Station
HPD: Suspect in standoff with SWAT after assaulting officers
Deputy who fatally shot unarmed man fired after investigation
Bushes' personal chef prepares first lady's funeral meal
Astros romp Chicago White Sox 10-0
Show More
Shooting suspect dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
BRIDGE DEMO: Get ready for serious construction on 288
Kids survive after man fires 9 times at family vehicle
Bus driver caught on camera watching videos while driving
Cement truck driver killed in rollover crash near Fulshear
More News