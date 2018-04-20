Make every night game night at Tea + Victory, a new board game cafe at 2030 East T C Jester Blvd. in The Heights.
"We love the community that is created when people get together, play together and eat and drink delightful things," the new arrival says on its website.
Featuring 500-plus games, vintage jazz and plenty of open seating, the cafe has something for everyone. There's the German-style strategy game Tigris and Euphrates, deck-building game Dominion and childhood favorites like Clue and Battleship. It's $5 per person for all-day play.
If all that gaming makes you hungry, Tea + Victory offers a selection of snacks, finger foods, sandwiches, soups and salads. Try the lemon-pepper buttered popcorn, fried mozzarella curds or tea sandwiches (radish, cucumber or egg salad). You'll also find local craft brews, wine, loose-leaf teas and locally roasted coffee.
The new cafe has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Hayley H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 16, said, "This place is really great. Whether you're into in-depth and large-scale board games, Cards Against Humanity, or simple Connect 4 -- this place has got it all. Clean, hip design, plenty of space and plenty of games."
Yelper Steve B. added, "As an avid board gamer and beer nerd this place hits all the right spots. I will definitely be back often as this is a beautiful, friendly gaming environment with amazing food and drinks."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tea + Victory is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Winning concept: Heights board game cafe opens with 500-plus titles, beer & bites
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News